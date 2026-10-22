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Tucson's historic Arizona Inn is planning to add casita-style rental homes to its property.

The project will include 25 1- and 2-story townhome-style casitas, with a height of up to 25 feet, and three single-family casitas with one and two bedrooms, paperwork filed with the city indicates.

Arizona Inn sits on 14 acres at 2200 E. Elm St., between North Campbell Avenue and North Tucson Boulevard. It opened in 1930.

Neighbors were sent notice of the plan earlier this month, which said it will “be developed in character with and complementary to the existing Arizona Inn.”

The homes will be owned, managed and rented by the hotel.

“The ownership team is deeply committed to preserving the quality, character and historic hospitality that have made the Arizona Inn such a beloved Tucson landmark for generations,” Brian Underwood, principal with The Planning Center, wrote in the note to neighbors.

“The proposed residences are intended to complement that vision by creating new opportunities for high-quality housing in the neighborhood, allowing residents to enjoy the Inn’s amenities and unique setting.

“Just as important, the additional income will help support the Inn’s long-term viability and financial strength so it can continue as a treasured part of Tucson for years to come,” Underwood’s note says.

According to a map submitted to city officials, the townhome casitas will be built on the lot on the southwest corner of the inn’s property, along Olsen Street.