Long road to this juncture

The announcement comes after a 30-year saga over the future of mining in the Santa Ritas.

Starting with Asarco in 1996, three companies have sought access to the copper deposits at the north end of the Santa Ritas. The copper deposit is considered by experts to be of unusually high grade, and the mine is projected to be either the third or fourth biggest copper mine in the U.S.

But because the mountainous area where the mine would be built is also prized by environmentalists and naturalists for having very good wildlife habitat, the various proposals have hit numerous roadblocks and delays. Asarco, which first sought access to the site in the 1990s, eventually pulled out before the end of the decade.

Augusta Resource Corp., which bought much of the original Rosemont Mine site in 2005, sold its land and mineral rights in 2014 to Hudbay after continued delays in getting permits were straining its financial resources.

Hudbay has succeeded where the other companies failed in part because it bought thousands of acres of private land for the project and currently isn't relying on any federal land for its first phase of construction and operation.

The private land has far less regulatory oversight and control than the public land where Asarco and Augusta had proposed to put the mine.

High-grade ore touted

Today, Hudbay calls its Copper World mine site "one of the highest-grade open pit copper projects in the Americas."