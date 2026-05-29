The arrival of summer is a momentous day for children. Summer means school is closed and weeks of rest, recreation and fun in the sun are on the schedule.
Although summer may start off with a bang, it may not be too long before kids are uttering the dreaded, "I'm bored," leaving parents and caregivers looking for ways to keep children occupied. Having a list of activities at the ready can help families stay active and engaged during the dog days of summer.
Summertime Swimming
Those lucky enough to have a backyard pool have a great source of entertainment right at home. Swimming alone can grow monotonous for kids, so work with friends' parents to devise a schedule to have the kids alternate whose house they visit for swimming sessions. Standard games like water volleyball or diving retrieval games can add some fun, but many times kids are happy to splash and float with friends. Stock a cooler with water, juice and healthy snacks so kids can just hop out of the water and grab a refreshment, rather than leaving a water-logged trail into the kitchen.
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Those who do not have a pool can consider membership to a township pool, where everyone can mingle with neighbors.
Host a Movie Night
The dog days of summer tend to be humid, hot and sometimes uncomfortable. Scheduling activities for later in the day makes the most of weather that has cooled off a bit. Purchase or borrow a projector that hooks up to a computer or tablet, and set up a screen in the yard. Stream a family-friendly movie and prepare ready-made bags of popcorn or cotton candy for the show.
Add Water to Everything
Favorite backyard games can be enhanced with the use of a little water. For example, instead of tossing bean bags for cornhole, fill up water balloons. Kids who are playing tag or games like capture the flag may have to run through a garden sprinkler to get into their opponent's territory. Kids can put their engineering skills to use by building an obstacle course of hurdles and the like from tires or pool noodles. Poke holes into one pool noodle and feed a garden hose into the end to create a water hazard.
Go On a Scavenger Hunt
Whether at a beach, park, or even walking the neighborhood, families can have a list of objects that must be found. The first child to find all of the items on the list gets a prize, such as choosing which ice cream shop to visit.
Dance in the Rain
Summertime is known for the sudden arrival of storms. When a downpour occurs, have the family head into the garage with the door open to catch the amazing sights of Mother Nature. Take turns briefly running out into the deluge to dance and splash in the rain. Retreat to the indoors when thunder and lightning are close by.
Families have plenty of ways to fill the dog days (and nights) of summer with entertaining games and other activities.