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The arrival of summer is a momentous day for children. Summer means school is closed and weeks of rest, recreation and fun in the sun are on the schedule.

Although summer may start off with a bang, it may not be too long before kids are uttering the dreaded, "I'm bored," leaving parents and caregivers looking for ways to keep children occupied. Having a list of activities at the ready can help families stay active and engaged during the dog days of summer.

Summertime Swimming

Those lucky enough to have a backyard pool have a great source of entertainment right at home. Swimming alone can grow monotonous for kids, so work with friends' parents to devise a schedule to have the kids alternate whose house they visit for swimming sessions. Standard games like water volleyball or diving retrieval games can add some fun, but many times kids are happy to splash and float with friends. Stock a cooler with water, juice and healthy snacks so kids can just hop out of the water and grab a refreshment, rather than leaving a water-logged trail into the kitchen.

Those who do not have a pool can consider membership to a township pool, where everyone can mingle with neighbors.

Host a Movie Night

The dog days of summer tend to be humid, hot and sometimes uncomfortable. Scheduling activities for later in the day makes the most of weather that has cooled off a bit. Purchase or borrow a projector that hooks up to a computer or tablet, and set up a screen in the yard. Stream a family-friendly movie and prepare ready-made bags of popcorn or cotton candy for the show.

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