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After intense online backlash caused by Becky Burke and her wife’s pregnancy announcement on social media earlier this week, the Arizona women’s basketball coach has responded.

“Yesterday, my wife and I shared the news that we are expecting a baby. Unfortunately, the announcement also brought some of the most hateful comments we’ve ever seen,” she shared on social media Wednesday. “While we knew sharing our lives publicly would come with opinions, it’s been disappointing to see so much negativity directed at what is one of the happiest moments of our lives.

“Let me be VERY clear. Our announcement is about something much bigger than us. Representation matters. Visibility matters. As a public figure, I take great pride in representing my community and helping create that visibility. Our announcement is for people who have spent years wondering whether a future like this was possible for them. It’s about showing people in our community that families like ours exist, that they are real, and that they deserve to be celebrated, too.

“Maybe it would have been easier to take my post down. To be ashamed. But if you think that, you clearly don’t know me. I will not let hate win. I will stand up and speak for those in our community who can’t. At the end of the day, this isn’t about politics or proving a point. My focus will remain where it belongs: on my growing family, our incredible support system, and continuing to live authentically. …”

Burke and her wife, who have a young son, announced on Monday that they were expecting a daughter, their second child, this winter.