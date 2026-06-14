Cameron, in San Diego on June 3 to sign the interstate agreement, said as he stood in front of the Carlsbad plant, "Imagine a future where a string of six, or even a dozen desalination plants are operating along the California coast providing ample amounts of beautiful, clean, clear fresh water in an environmentally benign way to serve not just California communities, but to be be shared at a reasonable price with ... sister states to the east."

But longtime Southern California environmental activist Conner Everts, who has been fighting desalination plants for more than 20 years, countered that most of the environmental issues swirling around desalination haven't yet been resolved, making its long-term prospects uncertain at best.

"Desal is the last thing you do after you try all other solutions;" said Everts, whose efforts failed to stop approval of the Carlsbad plant during the 2000s but did help kill a similar plant from being approved in Orange County in 2022. "Why would someone want the more expensive water? It takes years and years to build. It's not like you can start to build a plant and quickly be done."

But Wegner and water authority general manager Denham say continued declines in river water supplies could bolster support for additional desalination plants.

"Step back and say, California is getting x amount of river water," Denham said. "How much of that can be left in the river, and instead continue to develop desalination and water reuse up and down the coast? I think there is somewhat of an equilibrium in that."

Not enough water to replace potential losses