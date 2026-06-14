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MESA — While scouting high school players who could join his program in 2027, 2028 or even 2029 over the weekend, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd was still searching to fill one more spot in 2026.

But the dozens of other high-major coaches who joined him at the Section 7 event are not necessarily the ones standing in the way for that final addition, likely a forward to help replace the departed Koa Peat.

The NCAA could be deciding the player he can add. Or a lawyer. Or a judge.

Somebody, somewhere, might eventually firm up eligibility rules for players who have already joined pro leagues. That's the sort of player Lloyd could still add this offseason, after he did so last summer with German pro Ivan Kharchenkov.

The NCAA issued guidance last month stating that athletes who played in professional leagues and received more than “actual and necessary expenses” would not be eligible for college basketball.

That's similar guidance that led the NCAA to sit out then-UA freshman guard Kerr Kriisa for 17 games in 2020-21 because he had agreed to a low-figure deal with Lithuanian club Zalgiris — and the same guidance that has melted away in recent years while EuroLeague pros such as Kharchenkov and Dame Sarr (Duke) left pro deals overseas to play in the NCAA.

“How our roster shapes up probably depends on how some of this eligibility stuff shapes out with the NCAA,” Lloyd said. “There's lots of things we're looking at, but we’ve got to know who's going to be eligible to play.