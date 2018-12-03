Agency unveils new logo, website and specialty program
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award winning public relations agency Asylum is celebrating 10 years in
business with an evolution. Today, the agency unveiled a new logo and
website, the culmination of a rebrand that pays tribute to the agency’s
roots and future outlook. A new program, Startup Hours, was also
announced.
“People always ask why such a unique name for a business. It is not one
they have usually heard before and certainly not what they expect from a
media or public relations agency,” said CEO Jason Ovitt. “But that is
the point. We have never stuck to the status quo at Asylum. Since day
one we have taken a unique approach that delivers results faster and
more efficiently than other agencies. As we celebrate ten years of
success, we also rededicate ourselves to the spirit of entrepreneurship,
ingenuity and doggedness on which Asylum was founded.”
The new logo is inspired by halftone printing. Harkening back to the
early days of print newspapers in the late 1800s the halftone logo
represents the foundations of public relations in print media. But, just
as media has evolved beyond print to digital and social, so has Asylum’s
business focus. Known for its ability to apply traditional public
relations tactics to the modern media landscape, with a unique twist,
the agency strikes a refreshing balance between proven methods and
creative edge.
Startup Hours is a program where five startups/small businesses
will receive free hour-long PR consultation and strategy sessions.
Companies will receive a guided roadmap and insights on how they can
improve their PR and social media efforts internally as a component of
their business’ success. Any business that considers itself a startup is
welcome to apply, and the process is simple. Companies simply need to
send an email to info(at)asylumpr(dot)com explaining their business
story and why they would benefit from the program.
About Asylum Public Relations
Asylum Public Relations was a dream that crystalized into reality in
December 2008. The founders have over 30 years of experience guiding
brands through the changing media landscape. The award-winning agency
provides media relations, public relations and social media services to
clients ranging from Fortune 500 brands to mid-size companies to micro
startups. For more information, visit: www.asylumpr.com.
Contacts
Laura Baumgartner
Asylum Public Relations
480-264-5133