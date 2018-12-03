Agency unveils new logo, website and specialty program

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award winning public relations agency Asylum is celebrating 10 years in

business with an evolution. Today, the agency unveiled a new logo and

website, the culmination of a rebrand that pays tribute to the agency’s

roots and future outlook. A new program, Startup Hours, was also

announced.

“People always ask why such a unique name for a business. It is not one

they have usually heard before and certainly not what they expect from a

media or public relations agency,” said CEO Jason Ovitt. “But that is

the point. We have never stuck to the status quo at Asylum. Since day

one we have taken a unique approach that delivers results faster and

more efficiently than other agencies. As we celebrate ten years of

success, we also rededicate ourselves to the spirit of entrepreneurship,

ingenuity and doggedness on which Asylum was founded.”

The new logo is inspired by halftone printing. Harkening back to the

early days of print newspapers in the late 1800s the halftone logo

represents the foundations of public relations in print media. But, just

as media has evolved beyond print to digital and social, so has Asylum’s

business focus. Known for its ability to apply traditional public

relations tactics to the modern media landscape, with a unique twist,

the agency strikes a refreshing balance between proven methods and

creative edge.

Startup Hours is a program where five startups/small businesses

will receive free hour-long PR consultation and strategy sessions.

Companies will receive a guided roadmap and insights on how they can

improve their PR and social media efforts internally as a component of

their business’ success. Any business that considers itself a startup is

welcome to apply, and the process is simple. Companies simply need to

send an email to info(at)asylumpr(dot)com explaining their business

story and why they would benefit from the program.

About Asylum Public Relations

Asylum Public Relations was a dream that crystalized into reality in

December 2008. The founders have over 30 years of experience guiding

brands through the changing media landscape. The award-winning agency

provides media relations, public relations and social media services to

clients ranging from Fortune 500 brands to mid-size companies to micro

startups. For more information, visit: www.asylumpr.com.

Contacts

Laura Baumgartner

Asylum Public Relations

480-264-5133

info@asylumpr.com

