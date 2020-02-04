Avaya Announces Winners of TADHack-mini Phoenix Hackathon at ENGAGE 2020

Challenge invited developers to design innovative, sustainable smart solutions for education, healthcare, energy and the environment
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya ENGAGE 2020 – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced the winners of TADHack-mini Phoenix sponsored by Google and GitHub, which ran on February 1 and 2, 2020, as part of its Avaya ENGAGE 2020 user conference.
The TADHack-mini Phoenix invited developers to use Avaya OneCloud Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Google Dialogflow resources to design solutions for education, healthcare, energy, the environment and St. Mary’s Food Bank, a Phoenix-based charity. Nearly 100 teams, representing universities, businesses, channel partners and private programming enthusiasts, participated in the hackathon both in-person and remotely. Avaya and TadHack-mini Phoenix thanked the Phoenix developer and technology community for their support, including PHX DEVS, {az}devs, #yesphx, ASU, UAT, and many more.
“We are delighted to announce Avaya’s Hackathon winners and celebrate all the incredible energy and enthusiasm that went into these awesome hacks,” said Mehdi Nezarati, CPaaS Platform Lead at Avaya. “It is always rewarding to showcase how our technology platform can be used to create next-generation, communication-enabled applications that can change businesses and individual lives for the better. We congratulate all the participants in the Hackathon and look forward to creating more opportunities for the tech and developer communities to design innovative solutions that can serve as the foundation for real transformation.”
The winning hacks and their creators are as follows:
Category: Education
“Middle School Parent Line” – Carousel Industries’ Stephen Drew created a way to report absences, get student GPAs and homework, and initiate conversations with a teacher via SMS. In addition to the Avaya CPaaS for voice and SMS and Google Dialogflow, technologies employed included MongoDB Cloud, Apache NiFi, and Apache Tomcat®. Prize $4,000.
Category: Healthcare
“CEBP Enabled Remote EKG” – Michigan State University’s Nick Kwiatkowski created a cellular-connected EKG unit that allows remote healthcare workers to help diagnose, triage and escalate patient cardiovascular problems in real time. Internet of things (IoT) devices signal a mediation server and escalate the alert via Avaya Cloud to triage nurses and doctors via calls, MMS and more. Prize: $4,000.
Category: St. Mary’s Food Bank
“GooVaya” – The team of Vlastik Walker, John Zechlin and David Anderson created a text-bot that people can text to donate to or volunteer for the St. Mary’s Food Bank. The team also built an excellent connector between Avaya CPaaS and Google Dialogflow. Prize $4,000.
Honorable Mentions
“NAME” – The Marine Rescue Technologies B-Team of Darryl Jackman and Jambu Atchison created a unified voice & SMS cloud IVR for scheduling appointments, getting office hours and location, transferring to an agent with a caller data screen pop, and self-service diagnosis. In addition to the Avaya CPaaS and Google Dialogflow, technologies employed included PHP, Node.js®, and MySQL™. Prize $1,500.
“Feed the Hungry with Food Bot” – Mike Cairn created a chatbot that matched food surpluses from food waste to food demand, providing the ability to deliver food to the needy, reduce food waste from businesses and individuals, reduce methane in landfills, and reduce transportation requirements for food waste – all for free. Prize: $1,500.
Avaya Technology Used
Avaya OneCloud Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enables developers to build apps with drag-and-drop ease and integrate them into any application, workflow or current communication systems. The platform makes it easy to connect with customers instantly, add messaging to any mobile or web app, send multimedia content and automated reminders, and acquire local and toll-free phone numbers in any market.
