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The opponent names still live in the Arizona men's basketball record book, maybe forever.

The Vancouver All-Stars (2006). The Real Deal Shockers and Bahamas All-Stars (2012). Combinado Valenciano and the Mataro All-Stars (2016). Then, in 2023, the hastily assembled outfits known for a hot minute as Israel Select and UAE Select.

All of them thumped by 20-plus points, or much more, when Arizona faced them during the Wildcats' foreign exhibition tours of the past.

But things could be a little different this week when the Wildcats play three exhibition games in Lithuania, because all three opponents are highly organized teams run by national basketball federations.

The Wildcats will open Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Arizona time against the Lithuanian “B” team, then face the top senior national teams of Ukraine (Thursday at 7 a.m.) and Lithuania (Saturday at 9:30 a.m.)

“We have a massive amount of respect for the level of competition we're facing,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “These are going to be elite, elite teams. They compete at the highest level of Europe, (and have) guys that play in the NBA. The opportunity was presented to us, and I thought it's really cool.”

While basketball-mad Lithuania has enough talent to fill out what could be a competitive “B” team, the Wildcats' top challenge is expected to arrive Saturday, thanks in part to a familiar face.