Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The familiar roar of the A-10 Thunderbolt II has faded from the skies over Tucson. On July 29, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base flew its final Warthog sortie, ending 50 years of training and close air support operations that began in 1976. For many in southern Arizona, the departure feels like the end of an era. It is not.

Rather than marking a new beginning, the retirement of the A-10 highlights how Davis-Monthan continues to evolve while building on missions that are already essential to national defense. The 355th Wing's combat search and rescue mission remains the foundation of the installation and its largest operational presence, while electronic combat capabilities continue to grow. And the arrival of a new special operations wing adds another important mission to an already strong base. The result is a more diverse and strategically significant installation that is well-positioned for the future.