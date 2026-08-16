The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The familiar roar of the A-10 Thunderbolt II has faded from the skies over Tucson. On July 29, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base flew its final Warthog sortie, ending 50 years of training and close air support operations that began in 1976. For many in southern Arizona, the departure feels like the end of an era. It is not.
Rather than marking a new beginning, the retirement of the A-10 highlights how Davis-Monthan continues to evolve while building on missions that are already essential to national defense. The 355th Wing's combat search and rescue mission remains the foundation of the installation and its largest operational presence, while electronic combat capabilities continue to grow. And the arrival of a new special operations wing adds another important mission to an already strong base. The result is a more diverse and strategically significant installation that is well-positioned for the future.
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Combat search and rescue is now the primary mission of the 355th Wing, which includes approximately 4,500 airmen and remains the largest organization at Davis-Monthan. Through the 563rd Rescue Group, the wing provides one of the Air Force's premier personnel recovery capabilities. Operating HH-60W helicopters and HC-130J turboprop aircraft, rescue airmen stand ready to locate and recover isolated personnel in combat while also supporting disaster response, humanitarian operations, and emergency medical evacuations. A $74 million contract is installing advanced satellite communications on HC-130Js to improve the ability of rescue forces to operate in contested environments. As demonstrated by the recent retrieval of a downed F-15 weapon system officer in Iran, the ability to find and bring home isolated personnel from combat zones remains as critical as ever.
Davis-Monthan's electronic combat mission is also advancing. The 55th Electronic Combat Group, with 900 airmen at D-M, is transitioning from the 1980s-era EC-130H Compass Call to the new EA-37B jet, a platform that offers greater speed, altitude, range, and flexibility while improving the Air Force's ability to disrupt enemy communications, radar, and command networks. The transition confirms Davis-Monthan's continued role as the center of this critical mission area, and plans for future fleet growth signal continued investment by Congress and the Department of War.
As the A-10 departs, Davis-Monthan welcomes the arrival of the 492nd Special Operations Wing. The wing traces its lineage to the World War II 492nd Bombardment Group, which flew clandestine missions from England to supply resistance forces in occupied Europe. That heritage of unconventional operations is returning as the unit becomes an Air Force Special Operations Wing.
Headquarters and associated squadrons for the 492nd are relocating from Hurlburt Field, Florida, and other locations. The wing will eventually bring OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft, CV-22 Osprey tiltrotors, a theater air operations squadron, and an intelligence capability that will further enhance the base's mission portfolio. Southern Arizona's climate, ranges, and training airspace make Davis-Monthan an ideal location for these operations, with full operational capability expected in fiscal year 2028.
These developments reflect a deliberate evolution toward a broader range of missions needed to meet today's security challenges. The 355th Wing's combat search and rescue enterprise remains at the heart of the installation, while a modernized electronic combat fleet and the addition of the 492nd Special Operations Wing expand Davis-Monthan's ability to contribute across an increasingly diverse set of missions.
For Tucson and Southern Arizona, that means continued economic impact, high-skill jobs, and a military installation that remains indispensable to the nation's defense. As new missions, airmen and families arrive, our community's longstanding support for Davis-Monthan will remain an important part of its success.
The retirement of the A-10 closes an important chapter in Davis-Monthan's history, but it does not define its future. The 355th Wing's combat search and rescue mission remains the foundation of the installation, electronic combat capabilities continue to expand, and the arrival of the 492nd Special Operations Wing adds new strength to an already vital base. Together, these missions ensure Davis-Monthan remains one of the Air Force's most important installations. Southern Arizona should welcome this next chapter with the same commitment and pride that has supported the base for generations. The future is bright, and continued community support will help ensure Davis-Monthan's success for years to come.
Stephen Fleming is a member of the Star’s editorial advisory board and of the DM50. Ben Fernandez is president of DM50, a group of local business leaders supporting Davis-Monthan Air Force Base airmen and their families. Linda Morales is the CEO of The Planning Center.