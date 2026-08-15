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Citing a pattern of neglect and deception, the state has filed a lawsuit against owners of three Tucson apartment complexes.

The lawsuit alleges the apartments are not properly maintained and fail to provide required standards for air conditioning.

The complexes are Sedona Springs, 373 N. Wilmot Road, Sienna Ridge, 5353 E. 22nd St. and Summit Ridge, 1252 S. Craycroft Road.

Combined, the three apartment complexes have more than 1,000 units.

The lawsuit claims temperatures in some of the units this summer have exceeded 90 degrees, with the temperature in one unit measuring 98.9 degrees.

The standard for rentals in Pima County is cooling of 80 degrees or less.

Many tenants have been without air conditioning and were supplied with a window unit that failed to cool more than one room in the unit, the lawsuit says.

The owners, members and managers of the properties named in the lawsuit are Sedona Springs AZ, Sienna Ridge AZ, Summit Ridge AZ, DMR Sedona Springs AZ, DMR Tucson 1166, Tucson 1166 IG, Dasmen Residential and Luxford Living.