Big Lots opens in former Tucson Toys "R" Us store

The former Toys “R” Us store on Oracle Road is opening its doors once again, this time with goodies for grown-ups.

Discount retailer Big Lots is opening its new store concept in Tucson this week.

The branded “store of the future” features everything from potato chips to cleaning supplies and furniture.

“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Tucson,” said Joice Wirkus, senior vice president, marketing at Big Lots. “This redesign brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our assortment of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food and consumables.

“We carry big brands like Broyhill, Sealy, and Ashley Furniture in addition to household essentials like Charmin, Clorox, Tide, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi.”

The former Toys “R” Us store, at 4525 N. Oracle, has been vacant since 2018.

During the grand opening week — July 25 through Aug. 1 — Big Lots shoppers will get a coupon for $10 off their next purchase of $40 or more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and has about 1,400 stores in 47 states. Its “store of the future” concept debuted in 2017.

Big Lots has three other Tucson locations.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

