Biz tip of the week: Creating a lasting legacy

On Memorial Day, we remember and honor the men and women who paid the ultimate price, fighting for the freedom we enjoy. That freedom provides many benefits, including the ability to own a business.

As a business owner, people may remember you, too, one day, in the future. Think of the interactions with your employees, clients, vendors and competitors. Their memories of you may be etched in their minds. Most of us want to be remembered in a light, as opposed to a negative one. How will you be remembered?

Your legacy depends on the foundation you create. Is your business built upon a foundation of honesty and ethics, or profit and greed? Do you sacrifice people for profits?

Management creates the culture of an organization. Memorable leaders do not sacrifice people for profits, they create a safe environment. When employees are not concerned with self-preservation, a team atmosphere develops. They can focus their collective efforts on achieving the organization's goals.

Memorable leaders delegate responsibility yet hold employees accountable. They teach, mentor and train. They develop other true leaders.