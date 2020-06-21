Chicago Bar closes for good in Tucson citing pandemic's financial strain

Four months after it was forced to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, one of Tucson's oldest blues bars announced on Sunday that it will not reopen.

The owners of Chicago Bar, a fixture for Tucson blues fans and musicians alike since 1978, announced the closure on Facebook, saying that the financial burden of being mostly closed since March 17 took its toll.

"It is with a heavy heart that I say Chicago Bar will not be re-opening," owner Jennifer Lorraine wrote.

The announcement came less than a month after the bar had reopened on May 24, and two weeks after owners hinted in a post that they were re-evaluating plans after the governor imposed a one-week curfew June 2 prompted by Tucson protests in support of the national Black Lives Matter movement.

Lorraine could not be reached to comment and did not respond to a written interview request, but on Facebook, she recounted the role Chicago Bar had played in many of its customers' lives.

"This is a place where countless people have enjoyed dancing the night away, listening to their favorite band, met their significant other, sang karaoke, watched the Bears games, ordered a Kersilk, people watched, joked around with their favorite bartender, met up with friends for a night out, sat in on a gig, or played on our stage," she wrote. "Chicago Bar has been a Tucson institution for many decades and it will be greatly missed."

Chicago Bar, at 5954 E. Speedway, had filled up with Chicago Bears fans in the fall and Chicago Cubs fans in the summertime.