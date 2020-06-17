Cinemark to begin opening Tucson movie theaters July 3

Century Theatre's Cinemark Tucson Marketplace

Moviegoers may see reduced seating and changes to concessions as theaters across the country reopen following coronavirus restrictions. Cinemark will begin opening Tucson locations on July 3. 

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Cinemark will re-open its Tucson movie theaters July 3, starting out with two locations and opening the remaining two in the weeks that follow.

The first two to open their doors will be for Century Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd., and Century Tucson Marketplace, 1300 E. Tucson Marketplace.

Century El Con, 3601 E. Broadway, would open July 10, followed by Century Theatres At The Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, on July 17. 

Other major theater chains serving Tucson — Harkins and AMC — have yet to announce reopening dates.

Dine-in theater RoadHouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road, got a jump start on the major chains, reopening June 10.

Coronavirus-related changes at RoadHouse include a slimmed down menu, a masked staff, and gourmet popcorn served in a large bag, equivalent to two standard sized bowls, with no refills.

An online reservation system block seats on either side of parties. Masks aren’t required but they are encouraged.

A lack of new releases means that RoadHouse and Cinemark will initially show some classic movie titles. 

Cinemark will not require masks for customers, but physical distancing will be practiced. Online ticketing for Cinemark will also block of seating. 

Refills on popcorn and drinks are suspended, with Cinemark instead offering refillable sizes at reduced prices. The exception is those participating in the annual refill program. Some concession and dining options may not be immediately available. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

