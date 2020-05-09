Coronavirus to bring changes to Tucson work, retail spaces as business needs change

As Arizona’s economy gradually reopens after nearly two months of coronavirus-related restrictions, changes to work spaces may have Tucson businesses looking for more elbow room or to reduce their footprint.

With many employers discovering that telecommuting works well, some may want a smaller footprint for their future office.

Others may want larger space so employees aren’t seated closely together.

Commercial landlords are open to improvements and incentives to keep spaces filled, said Michael Coretz, principal of Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson.

“The reality for landlords is that they are willing to negotiate in these uncertain times,” he said. “The cost and risk of replacing a tenant is significant. That makes tenants valuable and worth making good deals with to keep or obtain.”

Businesses that weather the pandemic will be in the best position to renegotiate, not just space but lease terms.

“Landlords will be in great competition for businesses to lease their spaces,” Coretz said. “Leasees who want to renegotiate an existing contract ought to consider asking for short-term rent relief, blend and extend provisions, deferred rent and right-sizing.”

Maintenance and cleanliness of common areas, known as CAM services, will also be a top priority for those businesses that reopen.

“Landlords may be receptive to potential leasee requests for additional maintenance services, air filtering systems, installation of hand sanitizing stations and other public health strategies,” Coretz said.