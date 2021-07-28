Downtown Tucson's Senae Thai Bistro closes for good

After a tumultuous 18 months that included stops and starts to its dining services, the chef-owner of Senae Thai Bistro announced Wednesday that she was closing the restaurant for good after five years in downtown Tucson.

Senae Thai, at 63 E. Congress St., joins a list of notable downtown restaurants that have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Among them was Café Poca Cosa, which closed in October, and Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails, which followed two weeks later.

Chef-owner Amonwadee “Dee” Buizer said she made the decision during a three-week road trip with her husband, Jim, earlier this month. The couple closed the restaurant for the month and by the time they reached California’s Bay Area, she had pretty much decided the time was right.

“I decided that this is the time for me to retire,” said Buizer, who turns 60 this year. “I’m going to celebrate my 60th by retiring.”

Buizer said she struck a deal with her landlord to walk away from the restaurant, which she opened in 2016 to showcase the upscale side of Thai cooking that she learned in her native Bangkok.