Elim Mining Appoints Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim” or the “Company”), a private copper exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of shareholders, Mark Palmer and Thomas Boehlert were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") along with Paul Huet, John Antwi, and Elaine Ellingham. The two new members to the Board bring significant capital markets and finance expertise to the current Board.
Paul Huet, Elim Chairman commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is a privilege to welcome Mark and Thom to the Board. The Board and Management look forward to working with the new members while it continues to grow and establish itself as a major copper developer in Pinal County, Arizona.”
Mr. Palmer joins Elim Mining as the Tembo Capital LLC. representative. He is a mine finance executive with 26 years of experience in the financial industry and 12 years prior directly with mining companies in Australia. In 1994, Mr. Palmer joined NM Rothschild & Sons Limited in the London mining finance team assessing mines and projects globally. In 1997, he moved to the investment banking team at UBS to focus on global mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financing in the mining sector. Mr. Palmer ran the EMEA mining team at UBS for 8 years. In 2014, he joined Canaccord Genuity as Vice Chairman responsible for the mining sector coverage and in 2015, he joined Tembo Capital. Mr. Palmer currently sits on the Board of Orion Minerals.
Mr. Palmer has a B.Sc. in Mining Geology from University College Cardiff.
Mr. Boehlert, ICD.D joins Elim as the Resource Capital Funds representative. He is a financial expert and has been a C-Suite executive at six different international public and private resource companies in the agribusiness, mining and energy sectors. Most recently, Mr. Boehlert served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bunge Limited from 2017-2019. Prior to joining Bunge Limited, he was President, and Chief Executive Officer of First Nickel Inc. from 2011 to 2015 and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Kinross Gold Corporation from 2006-2011. Mr. Boehlert previously worked as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Texas Genco in 2005, Direct Energy in 2004 and Sithe Energies Inc., from 2000- 2003. Prior to Sithe Energies, Mr. Boehlert was an infrastructure and energy project finance banker at Credit Suisse for 14 years. Mr. Boehlert served as a non-executive director of Harry Winston Diamond Corp. from 2009-2010 and currently also serves as Director of TMAC Resources where he is Chair on the Audit Committee.
Mr. Boehlert, ICD.D, has a BA in Accounting and Finance from Indiana University Bloomington and an MBA (Finance) from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.
The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank Donald McInnes for his contributions to the Board.
About Elim Mining Incorporated (www.elimmining.com | www.cactusmin.com) Elim Mining Incorporated is a private mineral resource development company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with headquarters in Reno, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona. Elim is rooted in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development and sustainable production of precious and base metal properties in well-known geographic regions. The company seeks assets with significant potential for proven and probable mineral reserves. Elim is managed by mining executives with over 210 years’ experience in mine operations and business. With a history and reputation for strategically launching, revitalizing, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations, the team has achieved tremendous growth and value for investors in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.
Contacts
John Antwi, President and CEO
775-340-2719
Alison Dwoskin, Investor Relations
647-233-4348
