Elvira's in downtown Tucson closes due to COVID

When the state said restaurants could reopen their dining rooms in May, Monroy crunched the numbers. He had to reduce his seating by half, which he could possibly have made work. But with downtown theaters and venues closed — no symphony concerts, after-theater or concert crowds due to the pandemic shutdowns — Monroy didn't see any way that reopening made financial sense.

"Obviously the downtown traffic went down and with all of the events canceled, the concerts, the conventions, that was very difficult because (the minimum amount) we have to make monthly to keep it open, we couldn't make it right now," he said, noting that the salaries for his two chefs, a mixologist, sommelier and wait staff would eat up any revenues he made with the reduced dining room.

"I didn't want to close," he said. "I really love this venue. But economically, until this year when we started to see black numbers, we were always in the red. For us, it was very difficult. Right now the way it is, we don't have a big patio. We don't have a parking lot. And those things hit us hard.”

Elvira's joins a growing list of local restaurants done in by the pandemic, including Bianchi's Italian in Marana, Athens on 4th Ave., Chicago Bar, Perfecto's Mexican Grill Express, Gee's Garden and Alibaba Mediterranean.