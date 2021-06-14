Equality Health Launches Partnership with Devoted Health

Devoted Health is a next-generation Medicare Advantage plan guided by a deep belief that every member should be treated like we would treat our own family: with loving care, a profound commitment to their health and well-being, and respect for them and their time. As a "payvidor" that integrates being both a payor and provider of health care services, Devoted Health partners with top doctors and hospitals, uses industry-leading technology, and supports members with dedicated guides and tech-enabled care services in order to help Medicare beneficiaries get the highest-quality health care — the right care in the right place at the right time. Led by co-founders Ed and Todd Park, Devoted Health is powered by a proven, world-class health care and technology team. For more information, go to www.devoted.com. Devoted Health is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Devoted Health depends on contract renewal. H8173_21P179_M