Total of 10 Artificial Intelligence-Enabled, Walk-in Akos Med Clinics

Up and Running in Safeway Stores

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Running in to grab a gallon of milk” is now synonymous with “running in

to get that nagging earache treated” for Arizonans living in the Phoenix

area thanks to five more Akos Med Clinics now open in Safeway stores in

Scottsdale (2), Ahwatukee, Chandler, and Laveen. Five other locations,

which opened last November, are in Gilbert, Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa and

Tempe. An 11th clinic will open in Casa Grande later this

month, and a 12th in Boise, Idaho in March.

“We are committed to providing our customers unprecedented convenience

for their total health needs,” said Joe Leyba, director of Pharmacy for

Albertsons Companies Southwest, which operates Safeway stores. “Our hope

is that these clinics help improve access to healthcare in the

neighborhoods where we have these locations because they are located in

the same place our customers are already buying groceries and picking up

their prescriptions.”

So what makes this visit to a healthcare provider different from the

norm? Patients experience a completely automated health encounter using

Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality. Here’s how it works:



  • Patients start on a tablet or smartphone and engage with the
    Artificial Intelligence. The AI guides them through registration,
    insurance validation, payment, and information collection required for
    diagnosis.


  • At the end of the Q&A, the patient is guided to an exam room where
    they sit in front of a computer screen and a rack of simple-to-use,
    FDA-approved medical devices.


  • Augmented Reality guides the patient on how to use the devices to
    collect objective measurements such as weight, temperature, blood
    pressure, and blood oxygen content, as well as ear, nose and throat
    images, and chest, lung and abdomen sounds.


  • The AI asks follow-up questions and the onsite medical assistant takes
    labs, if warranted, until the information necessary for diagnostic
    decision is collected.


  • A complete patient work-up is sent electronically to an Akos medical
    provider (physician or nurse practitioner) with a breakdown of
    potential illnesses and treatment options.


  • Through a video consultation, the provider engages with the patient to
    review the AI-collected information, verify the diagnosis, and confirm
    or modify the treatment plan formulated by the system. Warranted
    follow-up tests and/or prescriptions are ordered and sent to
    appropriate healthcare partners.


  • The entire process takes about 20 minutes; often less.


  • After the visit concludes, the system automatically charts the visit
    into the patient’s electronic health record, and bills insurance.


  • The clinics have staff on site to assist patients throughout the
    process and to clean the instruments between uses.

“Patients have expressed satisfaction at the ease and speed of the

experience at the five locations we’ve had open since early November,”

said James Bates, president and CEO of Akos Med Clinic. “Much like the

self-checkout for groceries, patients appreciate the autonomy our

clinics provide, as well as the affordability and speed. Like many other

things, Artificial Intelligence is changing how we consume healthcare,

and our AI system is giving time back to providers to spend consulting

with patients.”

Akos Med Clinic accepts most insurance plans, AHCCCS and Medicare. Cash

visits are only $75, about half the cost of a typical urgent care visit.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the clinics, please call

Andrea Smiley at 480-560-9214 or andrea.c.smiley@gmail.com.

ABOUT AKOS MED CLINIC

Akos Med Clinic, a partnership between Akos and AdviNOW Medical, offers

a uniquely efficient healthcare experience leveraging the latest in

medical innovation through Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality

and Virtual Health. At Akos Med Clinic, we believe that some things in

life are worth waiting for, but healthcare shouldn’t be one of them. For

the latest news, health tips and more, follow Akos Med Clinic on Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram

and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in

the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale.

We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20

well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco,

Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star

Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping

people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful

difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

