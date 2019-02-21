Total of 10 Artificial Intelligence-Enabled, Walk-in Akos Med Clinics
Up and Running in Safeway Stores
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Running in to grab a gallon of milk” is now synonymous with “running in
to get that nagging earache treated” for Arizonans living in the Phoenix
area thanks to five more Akos Med Clinics now open in Safeway stores in
Scottsdale (2), Ahwatukee, Chandler, and Laveen. Five other locations,
which opened last November, are in Gilbert, Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa and
Tempe. An 11th clinic will open in Casa Grande later this
month, and a 12th in Boise, Idaho in March.
“We are committed to providing our customers unprecedented convenience
for their total health needs,” said Joe Leyba, director of Pharmacy for
Albertsons Companies Southwest, which operates Safeway stores. “Our hope
is that these clinics help improve access to healthcare in the
neighborhoods where we have these locations because they are located in
the same place our customers are already buying groceries and picking up
their prescriptions.”
So what makes this visit to a healthcare provider different from the
norm? Patients experience a completely automated health encounter using
Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality. Here’s how it works:
Patients start on a tablet or smartphone and engage with the
Artificial Intelligence. The AI guides them through registration,
insurance validation, payment, and information collection required for
diagnosis.
At the end of the Q&A, the patient is guided to an exam room where
they sit in front of a computer screen and a rack of simple-to-use,
FDA-approved medical devices.
Augmented Reality guides the patient on how to use the devices to
collect objective measurements such as weight, temperature, blood
pressure, and blood oxygen content, as well as ear, nose and throat
images, and chest, lung and abdomen sounds.
The AI asks follow-up questions and the onsite medical assistant takes
labs, if warranted, until the information necessary for diagnostic
decision is collected.
A complete patient work-up is sent electronically to an Akos medical
provider (physician or nurse practitioner) with a breakdown of
potential illnesses and treatment options.
Through a video consultation, the provider engages with the patient to
review the AI-collected information, verify the diagnosis, and confirm
or modify the treatment plan formulated by the system. Warranted
follow-up tests and/or prescriptions are ordered and sent to
appropriate healthcare partners.
The entire process takes about 20 minutes; often less.
After the visit concludes, the system automatically charts the visit
into the patient’s electronic health record, and bills insurance.
The clinics have staff on site to assist patients throughout the
process and to clean the instruments between uses.
“Patients have expressed satisfaction at the ease and speed of the
experience at the five locations we’ve had open since early November,”
said James Bates, president and CEO of Akos Med Clinic. “Much like the
self-checkout for groceries, patients appreciate the autonomy our
clinics provide, as well as the affordability and speed. Like many other
things, Artificial Intelligence is changing how we consume healthcare,
and our AI system is giving time back to providers to spend consulting
with patients.”
Akos Med Clinic accepts most insurance plans, AHCCCS and Medicare. Cash
visits are only $75, about half the cost of a typical urgent care visit.
For more information or to schedule a tour of the clinics, please call
Andrea Smiley at 480-560-9214 or andrea.c.smiley@gmail.com.
ABOUT AKOS MED CLINIC
Akos Med Clinic, a partnership between Akos and AdviNOW Medical, offers
a uniquely efficient healthcare experience leveraging the latest in
medical innovation through Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality
and Virtual Health. At Akos Med Clinic, we believe that some things in
life are worth waiting for, but healthcare shouldn’t be one of them. For
the latest news, health tips and more, follow Akos Med Clinic on Facebook,
and LinkedIn.
ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES
Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in
the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale.
We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20
well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco,
Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star
Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping
people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful
difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.
