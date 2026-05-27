So when asked how he balanced supporting Peat with also assuring him he had a great opportunity to return to Arizona, Lloyd said he believed in “preloading” those sorts of conversations and then letting the player sort it all out.

“Obviously, it's the player's race to run, and you have to respect that, but you set a criteria of what's going to help them make their decision, and then ultimately you have to support them,” Lloyd said. “I mean, these aren't easy decisions. I think a lot of things in life you get second chances at. You could pick a school, and you can transfer, you can get married, get divorced, and get married again. This decision you get one time to really cash in your chips, so to speak. So it's a big decision.

“College coaches, I think we always get looked at as selfish, if you're trying to keep the players in the program. Obviously you want good players and good kids in your program, so it can make it a delicate situation. There's no doubt about that.”

Meanwhile, Lloyd and West Virginia coach Ross Hodge touched on national issues that were discussed during their meetings, such as the five-in-five rule that will allow players unlimited eligibility within a five-year period following their high school graduation or 19th birthday — but with a hard cap that would not allow waivers beyond the fifth year.

In some ways, they’re issues Hodge said coaches really hadn’t had time to contemplate since their seasons ended.