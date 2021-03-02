How a Tucson ranch cowboy'd up during the COVID-19 pandemic

Get Away Today worked. April and May 2020 were down 90%. June was down 25%; July was down 20%; in August, the ranch broke even; September was down slightly. Since then, occupancy has returned to almost normal.

They also focused on cutting costs. They went from 62 employees to seven, the horse count went down, and any fat in the budget disappeared. The Paycheck Protection Program helped. The $600-per-week unemployment supplements helped laid-off employees. All in all though, it was a difficult time. What speaks well is the fact that over 80% of the laid-off employees returned when given the opportunity.

Another idea a little outside the box also worked well. The Trues bought another ranch. Yes, in a bad economy screaming for conservatism, they went bold. The family owns another dude ranch near Tombstone. They purchased the ranch surrounding their Tombstone property, restoring a ranch property originally established in the 1880s to its original size.

The purpose in buying the additional 10,000 acres was not to expand the Tombstone Ranch. Rather, they got a herd of Criollo cattle included in the purchase. Criollo cattle are a unique breed. Born from Spanish cattle brought over on Columbus’ second voyage in 1493, Criollo cattle have been isolated near Copper Canyon in Mexico all this time.