JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Beating work-from-home procrastination

Dear J.T. & Dale: I was in my first year of college when COVID-19 hit. I told my parents I didn’t want to go during COVID-19, because I didn’t want to take classes online. This fall, when it was time to return, I told my parents I wasn’t going back. I don’t want them to spend that kind of money on tuition. Instead, I want to work and take some time to figure out what I might like to do. They are furious with me and think not getting a degree is a huge mistake. Do you agree? — Clark

DALE: As someone with a lot of graduate work and who was on the adjunct faculty at a couple of local colleges, I share your parents’ view that college is an end in itself. It can be a kind of heaven — years of discovery and camaraderie. I hope you’ll keep an open mind and buy some time by telling your parents you’re taking a “gap year.” Perhaps you’ll figure out a career and decide the degree would be of use.

J.T.: I disagree. If you are not seeing the value in school, then it’s a waste of money. I can’t tell you how many kids I work with who graduate from college having put either themselves or their parents in debt and don’t have anything to show for it. A college degree really doesn’t prep you for a career. It does teach you a little bit about living on your own and learning how to learn, and while those are important, there are other ways to learn them. I would encourage you to commit to figuring out what you want to do next. I think your parents’ biggest concern is that the years will slip away, and you won’t figure things out.

