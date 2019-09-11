SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, will introduce new enhancements to its Video Delivery Services at IBC 2019 that further improve the quality and performance of digital experiences for customers worldwide.
Limelight’s realtime, live and on-demand video delivery services integrate its industry-leading global private network with advanced video delivery and management capabilities, providing live and VOD media management, packaging, and delivery of broadcast-quality video to virtually any screen. Limelight holds a leader position in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2019 Vendor Assessment (#US44842119) on worldwide content delivery networks for its global private network, edge services, low latency video streaming capabilities, and integrated video platform. Limelight will be demonstrating low latency streaming and highlighting edge services for video applications at IBC 2019 in Hall 5 B52.
New features and enhancements to be announced at IBC 2019 include:
Limelight has expanded its global network to almost 50Tbps of egress capacity and its edge server capacity by more than 40 percent since January. This increased capacity combined with quality-focused software improvements ensures critical quality metrics such as rebuffer rate, startup time, and bitrate viewed are improved when using Limelight’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) for live and on-demand video delivery.
Limelight added enhancements to Realtime Streaming including Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) support which provides the highest picture quality based on each viewer’s network conditions, and Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) fallback for devices that do not support WebRTC.
Limelight will be adding Live Push Ingest (LPI) for live streaming over HTTP which allows customers to send their packaged HLS and DASH streams directly to the Limelight CDN for onwards delivery to the end user. LPI ensures that customers have complete control over their live stream packaging workflow and bandwidth, including stream monitoring and traffic reporting.
The company also made updates to its Limelight Video Platform including a new HTML user interface with additional ease-of-use features such as drag and drop to manage video assets, an HTML5 video player that can be customized to match a company’s branding look and feel, and expanded player analytics on rebuffer rates and viewer engagement statistics.
“Limelight’s realtime, live and on-demand video delivery services help companies achieve their most strategic business objectives. We’re continuously building out our private global network and innovating in low latency video and edge solutions to minimize latencies and enable highly interactive applications,” said Steve Miller-Jones, Vice President, Product Strategy at Limelight Networks.
