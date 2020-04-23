Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

  • Revenue of $57.0 million, up 32% year over year


  • GAAP basic EPS of $(0.04) and Non-GAAP EPS of break-even


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million


  • Cash balance of $21.4 million on positive operating cash flow


  • CFO transition planned

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today reported revenue of $57.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 32 percent, compared to $43.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Year-over-year currency impact was negative by approximately $0.1 million.

Limelight reported a GAAP net loss of $5.3 million, or $(0.04) per basic share for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of $8.6 million, or $(0.07) per basic share in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $0.2 million or break-even per basic share for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.1 million, or $(0.04) per basic share in the first quarter of 2019.

EBITDA was $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to negative $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to negative $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Limelight ended the first quarter with 616 employees and employee equivalents, up from 610 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, and up from 562 at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Limelight also announced today that Sajid Malhotra, Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer and will be responsible for Corporate Strategy, M&A, and Investor Relations. Dan Boncel, our Vice President Finance, Principal Accounting Officer will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer. Both changes will be effective July 1, 2020.

“We’re very pleased with Limelight’s financial and operational performance, which culminated in the highest first quarter revenue in the company’s history,” Robert Lento, Chief Executive Officer said. “We want to express our gratitude for the tireless commitment of our employees and continued support of our customers and shareholders in the face of unprecedented global disruption from the pandemic. We are truly grateful and fortunate that our business has not experienced the same devastating impact to date as many others. Our thoughts and well wishes go out to those so impacted.

"These trying times are spotlighting the critical role Limelight’s edge services fill in supporting continuity of business and keeping people digitally connected. There is momentum going into the second quarter, primarily driven by the increase of video-on-demand. Nevertheless, in the face of significant uncertainties related to the pandemic, including the absence of live sporting events, we are only increasing the low end of our previous revenue guidance. We remain committed and confident in meeting or exceeding Limelight’s financial goals for 2020 and beyond and delivering the best top-line growth in our history as a public company, as well as corresponding improvements to earnings and adjusted EBITDA.

”We are excited to have Sajid transition into his new role and congratulations to Dan who has demonstrated years of growth and achievement within Limelight.”

Based on current conditions, our full-year 2020 guidance is updated, and is as follows:

 
Limelight Networks, Inc.
2020 Guidance
 
 


April 2020



 



January 2020



 



December 2019



 



Actual 2019


Revenue


$225 to $235 million



 



$223 to $235 million



 



$220 to $235 million



 



$200.6 million



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


GAAP Basic EPS


$(0.10) to break-even



 



$(0.10) to break-even



 



$(0.10) to break-even



 



$(0.14)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


Non-GAAP EPS


Break-even to $0.10



 



Break-even to $0.10



 



Break-even to $0.10



 



$(0.02)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


Adjusted EBITDA


$25 to $35 million



 



$25 to $35 million



 



$25 to $35 million



 



$18.1 million



 



 



 



 



 



 



 


Capital expenditures


$25 to $30 million



 



$25 to $30 million



 



$25 to $30 million



 



$34.7 million


 

Financial Tables

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
March 31,December 31,


 



2020



 



 



 



2019



 


(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



21,421



 



$



18,335



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



34,603



 



 



34,476



 


Income taxes receivable


 



76



 



 



82



 


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



11,205



 



 



9,920



 


Total current assets


 



67,305



 



 



62,813



 


Property and equipment, net


 



46,636



 



 



46,136



 


Operating lease right of use assets


 



12,084



 



 



12,842



 


Marketable securities, less current portion


 



40



 



 



40



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,361



 



 



1,319



 


Goodwill


 



76,867



 



 



77,102



 


Other assets


 



8,721



 



 



9,117



 


Total assets


$



213,014



 



$



209,369



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



14,297



 



$



12,020



 


Deferred revenue


 



726



 



 



976



 


Operating lease liability obligations


 



2,046



 



 



2,056



 


Income taxes payable


 



170



 



 



178



 


Other current liabilities


 



18,188



 



 



13,398



 


Total current liabilities


 



35,427



 



 



28,628



 


Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions


 



12,983



 



 



13,488



 


Deferred income taxes


 



262



 



 



239



 


Deferred revenue, less current portion


 



161



 



 



161



 


Other long-term liabilities


 



318



 



 



316



 


Total liabilities


 



49,151



 



 



42,832



 


Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


 



-



 



 



-



 


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 119,642 and 118,368 shares issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively


 



120



 



 



118



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



534,205



 



 



530,285



 


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


 



(10,549



)



 



(9,210



)


Accumulated deficit


 



(359,913



)



 



(354,656



)


Total stockholders' equity


 



163,863



 



 



166,537



 


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$



213,014



 



$



209,369



 


 
 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
 
March 31,December 31,PercentMarch 31,Percent


 



2020



 



 



 



2019



 



 



Change



 



 



2019



 



 



Change


 
Revenue


$



57,012



 



$



60,129



 



-5%



$



43,280



 



32%


Cost of revenue:


 



 


Cost of services (1)


 



31,113



 



 



28,586



 



9%



 



22,941



 



36%



Depreciation - network



 



5,150



 



 



5,288



 



-3%



 



4,317



 



19%


Total cost of revenue


 



36,263



 



 



33,874



 



7%



 



27,258



 



33%


Gross profit


 



20,749



 



 



26,255



 



-21%



 



16,022



 



30%


Gross profit percentage


 



36.4



%



 



43.7



%



 



 



37.0



%



 


Operating expenses:


 



 


General and administrative (1)


 



7,882



 



 



7,554



 



4%



 



7,535



 



5%


Sales and marketing (1)


 



11,894



 



 



10,399



 



14%



 



10,972



 



8%


Research & development (1)


 



5,618



 



 



5,459



 



3%



 



5,901



 



-5%


Depreciation and amortization


 



341



 



 



328



 



4%



 



245



 



39%


Total operating expenses


 



25,735



 



 



23,740



 



8%



 



24,653



 



4%



 



 


Operating (loss) income


 



(4,986



)



 



2,515



 



NM



 



(8,631



)



NM



 



 


Other income (expense):


 



 


Interest expense


 



(10



)



 



(45



)



NM



 



(10



)



NM


Interest income


 



25



 



 



25



 



NM



 



212



 



NM


Other, net


 



(110



)



 



169



 



NM



 



(6



)



NM


Total other income (expense)


 



(95



)



 



149



 



NM



 



196



 



NM



 



 


(Loss) income before income taxes


 



(5,081



)



 



2,664



 



NM



 



(8,435



)



NM


Income tax expense


 



176



 



 



206



 



NM



 



124



 



NM



 



 


Net (loss) income


$



(5,257



)



$



2,458



 



NM



$



(8,559



)



NM


 
 
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic


$



(0.04



)



$



0.02



 



$



(0.07



)


Diluted


$



(0.04



)



$



0.02



 



$



(0.07



)


 
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic


 



118,964



 



 



117,603



 



 



114,410



 


Diluted


 



118,964



 



 



123,801



 



 



114,410



 


 
(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
 
March 31,December 31,March 31,


2020



 



2019



 



2019


 
 
Share-based compensation:
 
Cost of services


$



763



$



376



$



411



 


General and administrative


 



2,241



 



1,858



 



2,094



 


Sales and marketing


 



1,228



 



597



 



484



 


Research and development


 



832



 



484



 



467



 


 
Total share-based compensation


$



5,064



$



3,315



$



3,456



 


 
Depreciation and amortization:
 
Network-related depreciation


$



5,150



$



5,288



$



4,317



 


Other depreciation and amortization


 



341



 



328



 



245



 


 
Total depreciation and amortization


$



5,491



$



5,616



$



4,562



 


 
 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:


$



3,086



$



285



$



(11,825



)


 
 
End of period statistics:
 
Approximate number of active customers


 



573



 



599



 



643



 


 
Number of employees and employee equivalents


 



616



 



610



 



562



 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
 
March 31,December 31,March 31,


 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2019



 


 
Operating activities
Net (loss) income


$



(5,257



)



$



2,458



 



$



(8,559



)


 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



5,491



 



 



5,616



 



 



4,562



 


Share-based compensation


 



5,064



 



 



3,315



 



 



3,456



 


Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain)


 



(397



)



 



79



 



 



10



 


Deferred income taxes


 



(44



)



 



300



 



 



(51



)


Gain on sale of property and equipment


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(30



)


Accounts receivable charges


 



158



 



 



519



 



 



257



 


Amortization of premium on marketable securities


 



-



 



 



1



 



 



12



 


Realized loss on marketable securities


 



-



 



 



9



 



 



-



 


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable


 



(285



)



 



823



 



 



(3,720



)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



(1,433



)



 



(324



)



 



(474



)


Income taxes receivable


 



3



 



 



(3



)



 



(2



)


Other assets


 



626



 



 



(1,547



)



 



(1,737



)


Accounts payable and other current liabilities


 



5,892



 



 



(2,383



)



 



2,243



 


Deferred revenue


 



(250



)



 



(232



)



 



(297



)


Income taxes payable


 



2



 



 



(143



)



 



62



 


Payments related to litigation, net


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(1,520



)


Other long term liabilities


 



6



 



 



15



 



 



(175



)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


 



9,576



 



 



8,503



 



 



(5,963



)


 
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



(9,266



)


Sale and maturities of marketable securities


 



-



 



 



3,211



 



 



12,224



 


Purchases of property and equipment


 



(6,863



)



 



(10,480



)



 



(5,018



)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



29



 


Net cash used in investing activities


 



(6,863



)



 



(7,269



)



 



(2,031



)


 
Financing activities
Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting


 



(1,515



)



 



(1,079



)



 



(894



)


Proceeds from employee stock plans


 



2,138



 



 



3,290



 



 



8



 


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


 



623



 



 



2,211



 



 



(886



)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


 



(250



)



 



58



 



 



(4



)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


 



3,086



 



 



3,503



 



 



(8,884



)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


 



18,335



 



 



14,832



 



 



25,383



 


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$



21,421



 



$



18,335



 



$



16,499



 


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:



  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;


  • These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;


  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;


  • These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;


  • These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;


  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;


  • While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and


  • Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
 
March 31, 2020December 31, 2019March 31, 2019
AmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer Share
 
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$



(5,257



)



$



(0.04



)



$



2,458



$



0.02



$



(8,559



)



$



(0.07



)


 
Share-based compensation


 



5,064



 



 



0.04



 



 



3,315



 



0.03



 



3,456



 



 



0.03



 


 
Non-GAAP net (loss) income


$



(193



)



$



(0.00



)



$



5,773



$



0.05



$



(5,103



)



$



(0.04



)


 
 
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation


 



118,964



 



 



117,603



 



114,410



 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
 
March 31,December 31,March 31,


 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2019



 


 
U.S. GAAP net (loss) income


$



(5,257



)



$



2,458



 



$



(8,559



)


 
Depreciation and amortization


 



5,491



 



 



5,616



 



 



4,562



 


Interest expense


 



10



 



 



45



 



 



10



 


Interest and other (income) expense


 



85



 



 



(194



)



 



(206



)


Income tax expense


 



176



 



 



206



 



 



124



 


 
EBITDA


$



505



 



$



8,131



 



$



(4,069



)


 
Share-based compensation


 



5,064



 



 



3,315



 



 



3,456



 


 
Adjusted EBITDA


$



5,569



 



$



11,446



 



$



(613



)


 

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 877 296 5190 within the United States or +1 412 317 5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of April 23, 2020, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2020 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778

ir@llnw.com

