Pima Community College expansion at center of Tucson workforce strategy

Local auto dealers who helped advise Pima on its auto tech expansion are looking forward to being able to hire more graduates with training in the latest technologies, the head of the local dealer’s association said.

“It’s been challenging to say the least, for a number of years, all the auto dealers have been struggling to find qualified techs,” said Mike DiChristofano, co-owner of Tucson Subaru and current president of the Tucson New Car Dealers Association. “The reality is, today the amount of knowledge a tech has to have is incredible, with all the new technology.”

Auto dealers who may have had to send techs to Phoenix, or even to California or Texas, for brand-specific training will now be able to have their techs trained locally, and Tucson could even attract students from outside the Tucson region, DiChristifano said.

The next project underway at the Downtown Campus is the biggest of them all — construction of a new, 100,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing building east of the auto center.

The three-story building is slated for completion in November 2022 and will support programs in automated industrial technology, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), machining and welding.