Raytheon wins contract to make nation's next air-launched nuclear missile

Raytheon has a long history of developing cruise missiles, which fly low to avoid radar. The company makes the ship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missile in Tucson and has delivered more than 4,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Navy since the early 1980s.

The satellite-guided Tomahawk is the nation’s choice for striking high-value targets with pinpoint accuracy from long range, with more than 2,300 fired in combat during 16 military operations since the Gulf War in 1991.

Lockheed Martin makes the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), a stealthy air-launched cruise missile with a reported range of about 230 miles and an extended range version with a range of about 550 miles. The company was basing its LRSO missile on the long-range version of the JASSM.

Much about the LRSO remains classified but it is expected to have a range comparable to or greater then the current AGM-86B Air Launched Cruise Missile, which is made by Boeing and has a reported range of more than 1,500 miles.

Raytheon won't provide images of its LRSO concept, citing secrecy requirements, but the new missile is expected to have radar-evading “stealth” characteristics and be able to penetrate integrated air defenses and operate where GPS signals are jammed.

The LRSO missile is being designed to be carried by the B-21 Raider flying-wing stealth bomber, a replacement for the B-2 Spirit that is expected to be in service by 2025, as well as B-52 bombers and possibly other aircraft.

