South side taqueria opening second location in Marana

The irony of opening a restaurant in the midst of a pandemic is not lost on Francisco Durazo, but when the longtime taqueria owner got a shot at taking over a turn-key space in Marana, he jumped at it.

“It was a huge opportunity for us. We had to take it,” Durazo said Friday, hours after he posted news on Facebook that he would open the second location of his Tacos Apson in the former Chuy’s Mesquite Grill at 6741 N. Thornydale Road.

Durazo said he will wait until late June to open the restaurant; he’s hoping the coronavirus pandemic restrictions that limit restaurants to half their dining room capacity will be eased a bit by then. After two months of being able to only offer takeout, Arizona restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms two weeks ago with the stipulation that they reduce their capacity by at least half to allow for social distancing.

Durazo said he has little work to do to get the Marana restaurant ready. When Chuy’s, which had been in the space since 2016, closed a couple months ago, the owners left the kitchen equipment intact. The only work Durazo has planned is to tear out the old Chuy’s bar and fill the space with tables, he said.

Unlike the original Tacos Apson at 3501 S. 12th Ave., the restaurant on Thornydale will serve beer.