Tucson bars, breweries, wineries can reopen following coronavirus closures

Breweries and wineries can reopen their tap and tasting rooms on Monday, May 11, after the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild successfully pleaded the case that breweries and wineries were no different than restaurants.

But a state liquor official said bars and alcohol-centric businesses were never excluded from Gov. Doug Ducey’s May 4 executive order that called for reopening some businesses.

“The order applies to all establishments that provide dine-in service and does not differentiate by license type,” said Jeffery Trillo, assistant director of the State Department of Liquor Licenses and Control’s Licensing and Administration Division.

That means bars, in theory, also can open so long as they have a menu of food and customers can dine in their establishments.

The menu can be as simple as a selection of chips and snacks, to a food truck or people bringing in takeout from nearby restaurants, said Rob Fullmer, the head of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.

“The problem is there is no legal definition for this stuff and I think the willingness for state government to work on this and give us the opportunity to succeed or fail and collect data, I hope we don’t have any bad actors on the business or consumer side,” he said. “The people who said they were going to open are taking this very seriously.“

Fullmer said 30 of his 100 member breweries plan to reopen on Monday or sometime next week; only five breweries around the state have said they won’t including Tucson’s Dragoon Brewing Co. on Grant Road.