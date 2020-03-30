Tucson businesses offering services that can't be replicated hit especially hard by coronavirus

For Tucson business owners whose services require human connection and can’t be packed into a takeout container, the impacts of social distancing due to the novel coronavirus may have long-lasting impacts.

From indoor playgrounds to arcades, bowling alleys, gyms and beauty salons, these business owners face a unique challenge with little alternative to gathering.

“It’s been really tough,” said David Weinstein, co-executive manager of Defy Tucson, an indoor entertainment and trampoline park that opened last year at the shopping center on Stone Avenue and River Road.

“We’ve had several customers email and call us, basically saying they’re bummed that we’re closed,” he said. “But everyone’s health is paramount.”

Defy Tucson’s 50 employees have been furloughed.

“We look forward to bringing them back,” Weinstein said. “We’re optimistic that the closure will be short enough that we won’t have trouble picking up where we left off, but we also want to be a good community citizen and we’re not going to open one day before the government says there’s an all-clear.”

Around town, temporary closure signs are taped to service-based business such as hair salons, nail shops and gyms.

Some bowling alleys have “pizza to go” signs on the front door.

Last week, El Jefe Cat Lounge, which offers visitation with cats in need of adoption, closed and the cats were returned to Hermitage No Kill Cat Shelter.

Opened in October, the novel lounge concept had started to get a steady stream of customers, said co-owner Tiffany Lee.