Another coworking space is now available for monthly or daily rental downtown.
Peach Properties reconfigured the second floor of the historic Brings Building, 236 S. Scott Ave., to open Brings Coworking in the Armory Park neighborhood.
The 6,000-square-foot space features office space, conference rooms and event rentals, which include an outdoor courtyard.
Monthly rentals for office space start at $250, and the day drop-in rate is $25. There’s also a 10-visit punchcard available for $99.
It is the second coworking office space to open since the announced closing of Connect Coworking at the Rialto Block, 33 S. Fifth Ave. Common Workspace opened on the third and fourth floor of the city-owned building at 149 N. Stone Ave., after Connect Coworking announced plans to close at the end of June. Both are currently leasing space.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Jangie LLC bought a 17,428-square-foot industrial building at 3830 N. Highway Drive from William Lee LLC for $1.9 million. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller, and Christopher Coyte, with Lee & Associates, Newport Beach, represented the buyer.
- Swerdlow Family Holdings LLC bought the 7,880-square-foot Family Dollar Store at 5713 S. Park Ave. from Olson Family Dollar LLC for $1 million. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the seller, and Joe Schuchert, with SRS Real Estate Partners, Newport Beach, represented the buyer.
- Matthew A. Clark purchased Riverview Apartments, a four-unit multifamily property at 1162 and 1188 N. Riverview Blvd., from Brandon B. Matheson for $410,000. Picor’s Allan Mendelsberg represented both parties.
- Distant Focus Corp. leased 8,000 square feet of industrial space in Grant Interstate Commons, 975 W. Grant Road, from Sundance Property Management LLC. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Michael Coretz, with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC, represented the tenant.
- ADDB Enterprise Inc. (Meineke of Tucson) leased 7,528 square feet at 1700 S. Sixth Ave. from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- El Gato Investment Two LLC signed two new leases at its Solomon Industrial Park, in the 700 block of East 46th Street. Portable Practical Educational Preparation Inc. leased 4,070 square feet, and The Drop Dance Studio leased 3,885 square feet. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled both leases.
- iTour Staging and Production LLC leased 2,040 square feet in Euclid Industrial Park, 1009 S. Euclid Ave., from Rich Rodgers South Inc. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Soulshine of Tucson leased 1,816 square feet at 5403 and 5405 E. Pima St. from DBR Investment Properties LLC. Picor’s Brandon Rodgers handled the transaction.
- Mares Massage leased 1,268 square feet at 5623 E. 22nd St. from Robert Grunstein. Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Precious Metals Refinery leased 1,200 square feet in The Shoppes at Tangerine Crossings, 12050 N. Thornydale Road. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Kevin Volk, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.
- The Free State of Baja Arizona LLC leased 1,100 square feet at 3820 E. 44th St. from RR 44 Inc. to open a brewery. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.