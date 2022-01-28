Tucson startup looks to human trials for drug to treat lung inflammation

Garcia and his team at Johns Hopkins had a eureka moment when they discovered eNAMPT was present in human ARDS patients, Garcia said.

Later, while Garcia was chair of the University of Chicago Department of Medicine, researchers were able to show that eNAMPT was a master regulator of inflammation that could potentially be courted with drugs.

Garcia and his lab then created antibodies to neutralize eNAMPT that proved to be significantly protective in reducing lung injury in animal models.

Aqualung says its preclinical studies show its monoclonal antibody drug can suppress eNAMPT to lessen runaway inflammation that can lead to death in ARDS patients.

The convertible-note investment will help find a Phase Ia clinical trial in which ALT-100 will be given to a small cohort of healthy humans to gauge its safety and tolerance in patients, said Stan Miele, president of Aqualung Therapeutics.

The company plans to complete its $10 million fundraising within about six months, meanwhile completing the Phase Ia study in Australia, a popular trials venue for early-stage companies because of its generous tax breaks for drug development, Miele said.