Tucson Tech: New partnership forms pipeline of startups between UA agencies

Kiguwa developed the idea for Obánj from her interest in fashion and sustainability, noting that the fashion industry is one if the biggest sources of pollution in the world.

“I would really like to bite into this really big issue around fashion, women’s beauty, sustainability,” she said. “The convergence of all those things, I’ve always had my eye on, and I thought, why not take the leap and do it.”

Obánj is already up and running online after a soft opening in November, renting out high-end jewelry from the famous fashion houses like Dior, Burberry, Gucci and Oscar de la Renta as well as top artisan designers, with many pieces retailing for $600 and up.

COPING WITH COVID-19

It’s been a challenging year for Arizona Forge, which was readying its grand opening at a renovated Roy Place Building downtown in February 2020 when COVID-19 struck.

But the organization persevered, adapting its programs to the virtual world to safely mentor and graduate three cohorts of local startups.

“We had to do a massive pivot with our summer cohort ... virtualizing something that was designed to be completely done in person,” Ellerman said, noting that Forge was designed as very much a community-based startup accelerator.