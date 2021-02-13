Tucson's Paragon Space taking giant leaps as NASA drives manned missions

NASA’s drive to return humans to the moon and send them beyond has business booming at Tucson-based Paragon Space Development Corp., which has been providing environmental controls and life-support systems to the space agency and other customers for more than 25 years.

And this week, Paragon will see the fruit of its labors fly into space again, as NASA plans to send a high-efficiency water-recovery system to the International Space Station to test its performance for future crewed flights.

The company also is deeply involved in several other NASA space programs, including the Artemis program to return humans to the surface of the moon by 2024 and a mission to fly a space plane to the ISS in 2022.

While concerns remain about continued NASA funding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a new administration, Paragon board chairman Ron Sable said the privately held company has grown its payroll 300% in the last year as it has added work to support NASA’s mission to return humans to the moon and perhaps in the future, send them to Mars.

“The impossible has become possible at Paragon,” said Sable, a business consultant and former senior executive of the former McDonnell Douglas Corp. who served as special assistant for national security affairs to President Ronald Reagan.