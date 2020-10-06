Wrench Group Acquires Collins Comfort Masters in Phoenix Area

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrench Group, LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, water and electrical services, announced today the acquisition of Collins Comfort Masters in Gilbert, Ariz. This is the rapidly growing firm’s sixth acquisition in 2020.
Collins Comfort Masters has been providing cooling, heating, plumbing and drain cleaning services to customers in the Phoenix metropolitan area since 1985. Wrench Group already has an established footprint in Phoenix with its flagship location Parker and Sons and newly acquired All About Water. This acquisition furthers Wrench’s efforts to provide industry-leading home services to consumers and businesses in the Phoenix Valley.
“It is an incredible time at Wrench as we continue to expand our footprint in the Phoenix market,” said Paul Smith, Wrench Group Chief Operating Officer. “We are committed to partnering with the best companies in the home services business, and Collins is an exciting addition to the organization.”
Collins will continue to operate out of their Gilbert location providing HVAC and plumbing repair and replacement services to consumers and businesses. “Collins prides itself on superior customer service with a commitment to prompt response times and open communication,” said Collins Owens, President, Collins Comfort Masters. “We are excited to partner with Wrench and to continue delivering on our long standing commitment to customer satisfaction.”
ABOUT WRENCH GROUP
Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves over 600,000 customers annually in the Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Naples, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com
