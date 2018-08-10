The center and museum, major links in UA’s nine-museum chain, are across-the-street neighbors along pedestrian- and bicycle-only Olive Road at the center of the fine arts complex on the University of Arizona campus.
The academic art museum, 1031 N. Olive Road, originally the brainchild of then UA President John Schaefer and famed landscape photographer and environmentalist Ansel Adams, opened in 1975 in former retail space along North Park Avenue.
The center, 1030 N. Olive Road, now has 270 archival collections, which include some of the most recognizable names in 20th century North American photography, according to the CCP website.
There are more than 8 million archival objects including negatives, work prints, contact sheets, correspondence, audiovisual materials and memorabilia.
That’s in addition to more than 90,000 works by more than 2,200 photographers, a library and oral history collection.
Across the street at UAMA, Jackson Pollock, Georgia O’Keeffe and Rembrandt are just a few of the quickly come-to-mind artists in the collection of more than 5,000 paintings, sculptures and drawings, with an emphasis on European and American fine arts from Renaissance to today.
For the younger crowd, Tucson high school student artists representing five school districts showcase varied points of view, technical skills and creativity in “Our Stories” exhibition. The show closes Sunday, Aug. 26.
It’s the last week for Tinkerlab, which is described as “the intersection of science and art.” A hands-on, maker space, kids ages 3 and older will play with colors and cross-reality tech tools through Thursday, Aug. 16.
- The CCP is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 621-7968 or visit ccp.arizona.edu
- The UA Museum of Art is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $8. For more information, call 621-7567 or visit artmuseum.arizona.edu
- Where to park: UA classes begin Aug. 20 so campus will soon be buzzing. It’s easiest to park in the Park Avenue Garage on the north side of Speedway. There is a fee for parking in the garage on weekdays. Use the pedestrian walkway to cross below Speedway, take the first stairway on the right after the exit and walk directly to the museum entrance. The center is right across the street.
- Where to eat: Head over to the University Main Gate Square at the intersection of Park Avenue and University Boulevard where the street is lined with bars and eateries.