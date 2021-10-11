 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

Donations to these organizations qualify you for an Arizona Tax credit:

B’nai B’rith Strauss Manor

370 N Pantano, Tucson AZ 85710

(520) 722-9015

straussmanor.org

B’nai B’rith Strauss Manor on Pantano is a HUD-funded subsidized housing specifically for low-income seniors who are 62 or older. When someone moves in, they need all the basic household items and furniture for their apartments. Living at or below the poverty line means that basic necessities are often difficult or impossible to obtain no matter what the former living circumstances were. Our seniors rely on the tax-credit donations for their basic necessities.

Kino School

6625 N. First Ave.

Tucson, AZ 85718

520-297-7278

kinoschool.org

Kino School is a private, non-profit school for students of all abilities in grades K-12. Kino's academic program includes math, science, and language arts, but extends beyond conventional subjects to help students think critically, imagine, explore, and experiment. Kino's educational philosophy views the wider world as a classroom.

Step Up to Justice

320 N. Commerce Park Loop, Suite 100

Tucson, AZ 85745

stepuptojustice.org

Step Up to Justice is a full-service, free civil legal center for low-income families in Pima County, in partnership with over 230 volunteer attorneys. Since 2017, our team has overcome barriers to economic and personal justice for those threatened by wrongful eviction, unemployment, domestic violence, bankruptcy, family law, consumer fraud, and other civil legal issues.

Email Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com for information on how to submit your organization's information.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling
Subscriber

Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News