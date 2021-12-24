Daily Star editor started Southwest books tradition

You could write a book with all the book lists we find in our in-boxes at this time of year. What were the best books of 2021? Well, it depends whom you ask. Almost every newspaper and magazine in the country seems to have its own thoughts on that. Booksellers, too. YouTube? Check. NPR? Check.

Someday soon, we may see a year-end list of best year-end lists, and one of its earliest entries will be datelined Tucson, Arizona.

In 1977, the Arizona Daily Star began publishing a special section each November that recommended Southwest books as gift suggestions for the holidays. It was headlined “Southwest Books of the Year” and became a year-end staple of the Daily Star.

Now in its 44th year and managed by the Pima County Public Library, the Southwest Books of the Year program is one of the oldest “best of” book lists in the United States.

“Because of its name, some people think it’s an award program,” said Helene Woodhams, a current reviewer and former program coordinator after it moved from the Daily Star to the library in 2005. “But there are no awards, no trophies or certificates. These are reading recommendations from judges who know a lot about books and even more about the American Southwest.”