Taking a trip into the past, looking to the future at Pima County Library

Among the stuff in his wallet, two items stood out. The first was a frayed newspaper clipping from Dec. 26, 1959, with the headline, “U.S. Listens for Voices from Other Planets.” The article was about the first modern experiment to search for extraterrestrial intelligence, called Project Ozma, named for the ruler of Oz — “a hard-to-reach, faraway place, populated by exotic beings.”

The other item was his Tucson Public Library (TPL) card, which pre-dated our move to Pima County Public Library.

My grandfather worked for Southern Pacific Railroad his entire adult life, but according to my mom, his true passion was futurology, both reading and discussing it. When the first Sputnik satellites started zipping over the night skies of Tucson, he used to spread out blankets in the backyard, reclining on the ground to catch glimpses of the space probes as they drifted by, 350 miles straight up.

TPL’s Carnegie library was a half-hour walk from their home in Barrio Millville. I can imagine my grandfather in that wood-paneled library, in the 1950s, marveling over the promise of scientific utopias, as predicted in popular magazines, like Collier’s and Life, with classic artwork of alien landscapes, single-stage rockets and massive rotating stations above the curve of Earth.