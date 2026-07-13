There is also mention of other issues, all of which they argue show that any potential harms to the tribe are outweighed by the "national security" implications. And they told the judge that he should defer to what Homeland Security wants — in this case, a 62-mile stretch of border wall through the reservation.

"If the federal government has determined that this measure is needed at the border to protect national security and its citizens, then the balance of equities and public interest should tip heavily in favor of the United States," they argued

Still, the incidents they cited to justify the wall are somewhat dated. And they acknowledged that the tribe's police chief has said that "border crossings on the reservation are at historic lows."

That, the GOP lawmakers said, is irrelevant.

In fact, they contend, even if the statistics are true, that just shows all the more the need for a wall.

Montenegro and Petersen said that any decrease is due to the change of administration "from one that failed at the border to one that made border security a top priority."

And they said that the situation isn't guaranteed to continue.

"A future administration may return to the lax practices of prior administration and choose to pull personnel from the border; to retract border security policies; and to again send an implied message to the world that the integrity of our border will not be enforced," their legal filing states.

The two Arizona GOP legislators aren't the only ones telling the federal judge he should toss out the lawsuit filed by the tribe.