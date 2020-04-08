Dedicate some of your coronavirus quarantine to streaming these movies featuring Tucson landmarks

At this point in your self-quarantine, we imagine you’ve caught up with most of the popular programming making the rounds on social media.

Season 3 of “Ozark” is over and “Tiger King” is totally two days ago.

Now is the time for some deep dives and what better well of talent to delve into than the one that Tucson has provided.

The city has been producing quality actors and actresses for decades and has served as a backdrop for a long list of feature films.

Here are some Tucson titles you can check out on your next streaming service binge.

“Stir Crazy” (1980)

Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder can be seen outside the old Pima County Courthouse and in other downtown locations in this comedy about two friends who are sent to prison after being framed for a bank robbery. The film is available for rent or purchase through Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play and Vudu.

“Tin Cup” (1996)