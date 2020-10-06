Tucson Orchestra CEO leaves; interim management team fills gaps

"I have thoroughly loved my time here. There was great work that took place and I feel really confident with TSO and its position with the digital stage that they are in a really good place right now," Haines said. "I have the utmost respect for José Luis and the musicians and the entire organization.”

With Haines departure, the orchestra has tapped several people inside the organization to fill critical management roles:

• Karen Sievert, vice chair of the TSO board, was named interim president and CEO. Sievert joined the board earlier this year and comes with 20 years of banking experience.

• Patricia Joselyn, who most recently served as the TSO's VP of operations and artistic planning, is now the senior vice president of administration, operations and artistic planning.

• Linheim, who worked in global public relations and communications consulting, was elevated to the board chairmanship from his role as a board member.