City opens $700k grant program for Tucson artists, arts groups impacted by COVID-19

Tucson and South Tucson artists 18 and older whose primary source of income comes from their work in the arts can apply for grants of $1,000 to $2,000. Arts organizations from museums and art galleries to the orchestras and Tucson Symphony Orchestra can apply for grants of $5,000 to $10,000.

"We really, really put a lot of thought into how we distributed the CARES funds in the City of Tucson," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. "... And the arts and culture piece was part of that deliberation. We wanted to make sure we put funds for gig works and sole proprietors. We were thinking of the artists out there who make their living (in the arts)."

Gallego said Tucson is home to 6,500 people employed in the so-called creative work force that includes musicians, artists and actors. It's a population that contributes to Tucson's economy and "soul," Romero said.

"I seriously do believe that, that they are the soul of our city, the identity of our city," said Romero, who said that that was why arts and culture was prioritized in the city's CARES funds distribution plans from the start. "It is an important piece of our economy and we felt responsible to provide assistance to those impacted by COVID-19."