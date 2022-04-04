 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Tucson's 2nd Saturdays is back after two-year hiatus

Roman Barten-Sherman busks for passersby at the corner of East Congress and North Scott Avenue at 2nd Saturdays Downtown in 2016. 

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2016

Hot on the heels of a very busy downtown last weekend with the Tucson Folk Festival and neighboring Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair, comes the return of 2nd Saturdays, set to take place this Saturday, April 9, from 5 to 10 p.m. 

The free monthly event, meant to showcase all of the bars, restaurants, music venues and other businesses found in the downtown area, had been on hold since the start of the pandemic. 

Grab a bite at one of the district's newest restaurants, places like BATA, 35 E. Toole Ave., or The Monica, 40 E. Congress, then catch a set by local group Sophia Rankin and The Sound, slated to play the Scott Avenue Stage from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Or nosh on food truck fare while shopping street vendors selling handmade goods, then head to the new Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave., for a glass of syrah, or Tough Luck Club, a cocktail bar in the basement of Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink on East Pennington Street. 

Any combination will offer a taste of what an entertainment destination downtown Tucson has become.

For more information, visit 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com

