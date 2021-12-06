Holiday Party 101: Give your soiree that Tucson touch

The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association was forced to cancel its last three fairs, starting with its spring fair, which coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

With the fair making up about 90% of the association’s revenue stream, organizers weren’t sure this fair would be happening either.

Casey Anderson, the association’s chief operating officer, said that thanks to private donations, the city helping to mitigate some costs, several major sponsors and the recent approval of a small business loan, things will be moving ahead as scheduled.

“There is such a huge expense that goes into putting together the fair before anything even starts,” Anderson said. “The community has stepped up and come together.”

Anderson said more than 350 vendors, from right here in Tucson and all over the country, will be set up on Fourth Avenue from East University Boulevard south to East Eighth Street.

The fair gives gift shoppers plenty of options. Pick up an abstract oil painting or a cactus magnet, wind chimes, sculptures and shirts.