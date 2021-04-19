Immersive art experience at Tucson Mall has lots of 'selfie opportunities'

Take an inside look into Tucson's newest art and entertainment installation, World of Wonders, located inside the Tucson Mall. World of Wonders includes art pieces created by local artists, such as muralist Jonny Bubonik, as well as themed selfie rooms, including a money room and slinky room…

A new immersive and interactive experience featuring colorful art installations from local creators in 15 maze-like rooms has popped up at the Tucson Mall.

World of Wonders opened on the west side of the mall earlier this month. It uses creativity and technology, including laser lights and LED screens, to provide entertainment that is socially distanced, according to one of its owners and operators, Ramiro Bojorquez.

Bojorquez and his partners are also behind El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinemas, a drive-in movie experience that launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and operates in two locations locally, one downtown and the other in Oro Valley.

Before the pandemic, Bojorquez and his team were in event management, providing equipment and logistical support to large scale concerts and other major productions.

“We weren’t producing events, so we were trying to come up with concepts that could be socially distanced like our drive-ins," Bojorquez said. "We decided to make this art experience and put our talents to use. It’s a sensory overload.”

Bojorquez said it can take up to 40 minutes to get through World of Wonders, which previously housed a New York & Company clothing store.