Arizona Opera looks to make an impact with diverse, representative casting

“There is so much work to do but the most important thing is that we are on the pathway and moving forward,” said Arizona Opera’s president and general director Joseph Specter.

This weekend, Chin-Loy will sing the role of Henrik Egerman in Arizona Opera’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “A Little Night Music.” It is a role that has historically been filled by a white tenor.

“A lot of times we can often think of white as the default of things, especially in this production, which is about families in Sweden,” said Chin-Loy, a member of Arizona Opera’s Marion Roose Pullin Studio. “But it doesn’t give audiences enough credit a lot of times. … People have a lot of space when they come to the theater to sort of expand their vision of what they expect to see on stage.”

Specter said Chin-Loy earned the role because of his voice and talent, not his skin color, which Chin-Loy said was “exciting news to receive.”