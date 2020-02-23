2020 chamber fest puts spotlight on Chinese pipa

Yang, 38, who has lived in the United States since 2013, has performed pipa with orchestras and in chamber settings around the country and has played a role in Yo-Yo Ma's esteemed Silkroad ensemble. In addition to "Four Inscapes," she also will perform “Ambush From All Sides,” which she called a "masterpiece and the most popular pipa solo in Chinese classical music."

"It depicts the glorious victory of Liubang in the decisive battle in 202 B.C. at Gaixia between the two armies of Chu and Han," said Yang, who lives in Pittsburgh. "A wide variety of performance techniques of pipa are brought into full play in this piece that produce a majestic and passionate narrative, which is sharp in artistic image, exalting in melody and ultimately thrilling. The difficulty of the piece ensures that it is normally played by virtuosos."

Yang, who has been playing pipa since she was 9, first played the piece when she was 12 and in middle school at China's Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing.

"Ambush" has since become one of her favorite traditional solo works "and every time I played in the United States, the audience was crazy about it."