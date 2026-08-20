"Their experience as basketball players showed and it's a great learning experience for us," Lloyd said. "I knew today was going to be a difficult game for us. It didn't matter if it was the A team or the B team. I knew it was going to be tough and these players have a lot to prove."

Krivas, who grew up playing within the Lithuanian federation and for the prestigious Zalgiris club in Kaunas, noted that the "B" team players have mostly been playing professionally around the country in Lithuania's first and second leagues.

"I feel like we knew what was coming," he said, "but all of the players didn't know fully what was coming."

While the Arizona-Ukraine game was not well attended, the Wildcats' game Wednesday against the Lithuanian B team attracted a standing-room-only crowd of about 2,500 inside the compact Jonava Sports Arena, located about a half-hour away from the Wildcats’ hotel in Kaunas.

A handful of fans wore Arizona’s tye-dye red-and-blue shirts that the Wildcats wore for warmups but the crowd was overwhelmingly in favor of the locals, a collection of national team players of varying ages.

The spectators included former Wildcat standout Azuolas Tubelis, who is scheduled to face them on Saturday if Lithuania's senior team still plays the game scheduled in Alytus.

Wearing special uniforms for their Lithuanian trip in both games, the Wildcats trailed 54-37 at halftime of their first game and were down by up to 20 early in the third quarter. They committed four fouls in the first 1:33 of the game, and trailing 30-19 at the end of the first quarter.